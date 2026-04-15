Hailey Bieber reveals future family plans with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has given fans an insight into her family plans, and while she is certain she wants more children, the exact number remains delightfully undecided.

Speaking to Interview magazine in an article published on 14 April, the Rhode Skin founder, 29, said she is taking things one step at a time after welcoming son Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber.

"I definitely want more than one, but I'm taking it one at a time," she said. "Some days I want two. Some days I want five."

She added that having a family had always been part of her vision for her life. "I always wanted to be married and have kids and a family from a super young age."

For now, she is fully absorbed in the early stages of motherhood with Jack Blues, who is 19 months old.

She described her morning routine in warm detail, waking between 7 and 8am, waiting for her son to stir around 7:30.

"My son loves to make coffee with me. So we hang, have family time in the morning, and then I hop into a workout."

She was equally candid about the simple joy of those early hours. "Kids are just so yummy in the morning when they first wake up. They're just so smushy."

What she finds most profound about being a mother, she said, is watching a person take shape in real time.

"You're watching them experience life for the first time, so you kind of feel like you're experiencing it that way with them."

But parenthood has also brought a new kind of worry.

"The world he's growing up in is very, very scary and it feels so bleak, thinking about the future, with how things are going," she said.

"But I just have to close my eyes and have faith." She described praying with Jack every night before bed, and said that creating a loving home was ultimately the thing she could control.

"As long as he's growing up in an environment at home that's really loving and beautiful, that's all that I can hope for."