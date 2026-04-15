Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman promote ‘Practical Magic’ sequel at CinemaCon

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman delighted fans at CinemaCon on Tuesday by taking to the stage to officially promote the long-awaited Practical Magic 2.

Appearing hand-in-hand through a dramatic cloud of smoke at the Warner Bros. presentation in Las Vegas, the duo revealed exclusive footage and plot details for the sequel, which is set for a theatrical release on 18 September.

During the event, Kidman playfully tapped into her viral AMC persona, exclaiming "we come to this place for magic!" to huge applause after the pair confirmed that "the witches are back" for a new chapter in the Owens family saga.

The stars shared that the sequel picks up years after the 1998 original, with the iconic house on the cliff rebuilt but the sisters facing new supernatural hurdles.

Bullock teased that her character, Sally, is single once again, hinting at the return of the family curse that plagues their love lives, while Kidman’s Gillian now has a black cat.

The story will reportedly focus on three generations of witches, as Sally passes down her magical skills to her two daughters, played by newcomers Joey King and Maisie Williams.

"We also have our past catching up with us and we have our destinies and we have our family," Kidman explained of the new film's direction.

A teaser trailer shown to the audience highlighted the dark humor that fans of the first film will remember.

In one scene, Bullock explains the family curse to a new character played by Lee Pace, warning him that "everyone we love dies."

Kidman’s character quickly chimes in with a witty remark, adding that it’s usually "a really horrible death" and "not great for the Tinder bio."

Along with the two leads, original stars Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are returning as the beloved aunts, joining a fresh cast that also includes Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod.

The filmmaking team expressed their excitement about bringing Alice Hoffman’s characters back to the big screen after more than 25 years, noting that the enduring affection for the Owens family was the main inspiration for the sequel.

Susanne Bier is directing the project from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, who also worked on the original film.

With the September release date perfectly timed for the run-up to Halloween, the sequel looks set to be a major highlight for fans who have waited decades to see the sisters reunite their powers.