Demi Lovato’s husband Jutes reacts as she reunites with ex Joe Jonas

Demi Lovato’s husband Jordan “Jutes” Lutes gave a two-word reaction to his wife’s reunion with her ex Joe Jonas.

During the opening night of Lovato's It's Not That Deep tour in Orlando on April 13, the former Camp Rock co-stars performed their hit This Is Me and their collaboration On the Line from her debut album.

The duo and their fans were equally excited for the bit as it brings back a blast from the past.

After the memorable night came to an end, the 33-year-old performer shared a clip of the moment the Sucker hitmaker joined her on the stage.

“But this is…. so real!!!!” she captioned the footage with a white heart emoji.

Among the many comments gushing over the reunion and the concert, Lovato’s husband was among those who also dropped a comment.

The 35-year-old Canadian musician raved over the show, describing it as “epic af.”

For the unversed, the Jonas Brothers member and Lovato dated briefly during their Disney Channel era.

They were in a relationship for a few months before splitting in May 2010, just before the Camp Rock 2 tour.

Despite the short-lived romance, they remained close friends, with the Cake By the Ocean singer noting it was his choice to break up but that he loved her as a friend.

Lovato also moved on and found her partner. She tied the knot with Jutes on May 25, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California, after getting engaged in December 2023.