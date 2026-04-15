'Bridgerton' star ready to return? Simon Ashley drops major hint

Dearest gentle readers, it seems the door to Bridgerton is never fully closed – at least not for Simon Ashley.

The actress, who stole hearts as Kate Sharma opposite Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton, just made one thing clear: if the ton calls she is picking up.

“I can only comment on what me and Jonny have done,” Simone shared on The Louis Theroux Podcast. “We just really make sure that our schedules can just make it work.”

And yes, the effort is very real. Jonathan, apparently, was clocking serious air miles just to pop back into the drama.

“He flew between Toronto and London back and forth whilst he was filming Wicked,” she said.

“Thank God I’ve not been filming during the start of this year. I’ve done like eight cities in one month. So that would have been a bit nuts to figure out.”

Still, the actress insists she would have made it happen, “But I would have done it. I would have scheduled it.”

Why the commitment? Simple: vibes. Or as she puts it, loyalty.

“When we go back, there is that environment of coming home,” she said, “and feeling like we’re part of a family.”

And the story is not over yet. With Claudia Jessie’s Eloise set to take centre stage, there’s buzz that Kate might stick around for the ride.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Dynevor is also waiting by the phone.

“I just want to say I have not received a call,” she admitted, “and when I get that call, I will be there if I can.”

Translation: the Bridgerton group chat is still very much alive.