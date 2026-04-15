King Charles sidelines Prince William as plan to forgive Harry disclosed

Prince Harry received delightful news all the way from his homeland, the UK, during his Australia trip.

After King Charles' cancer diagnosis, the Duke of Sussex ran to his home to inquire about the monarch's health.

Then, the father-son duo met at Clarence House over tea time in September 2025. Following that, Harry publicly expressed his desire to make peace with his family, stating that he is ready for reconciliation.

He also confessed that, as his father is undergoing cancer treatment, contact between the two will often be limited.

People reported that Charles and Harry "have been talking more since their reunion in September 2025."

Notably, the relationship between Harry and his brother, Prince William, is still quite frosty. The future monarch, as per many reports, is not in favour of taking the Sussexes back to the fold.

According to express.co.uk, a source suggested that King Charles may "forgive" Harry soon.

An insider said that "complete forgiveness" for Harry is pretty much on the cards.

The King might put behind the hurt caused by Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, and Netflix documentary.

If true, it seems King Charles is sidelining his son William to exemplify great forgiveness during his reign.