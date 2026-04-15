Who won ‘The Voice' 2026? Battle of Champions winner announced

'The Voice' 2026 winner has been announced

The Voice has a new champion!

Alexia Jayy took home the Season 29 title during the NBC finale on April 14, closing out the show’s “Battle of Champions” season with a standout run under coach Adam Levine.

The rising singer beat out finalists including Team John Legend’s Lucas West and Team Kelly Clarkson’s Mikenley Brown and Liv Ciara. Her victory marks Levine’s fourth win on the show — and his first in nearly a decade.

Levine couldn’t hide his excitement after the finale. "It's been a while, so I almost forgot what it felt like to win The Voice. This is a beautiful reminder, and what better person to win it with than Alexia. She's ridiculous, so insanely talented," The Maroon 5 star told USA TODAY at the finale celebration.

Jay’s journey to the top was packed with powerhouse performances, from her Blind Audition of (You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman to finale renditions of Lady Marmalade and One and Only.

With her debut single Rent Free dropping April 15 — and a new home studio prize in hand — Jayy’s next chapterin the industry is already underway.