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Zendaya arrives late to 'Euphoria' premiere due to THIS reason

'Euphoria' season 3 premiered on Sunday, April 12

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 15, 2026

Zendaya arrives late to &apos;Euphoria&apos; premiere due to THIS reason

Zendaya made a dramatic entrance at the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria season three.

She arrived an hour after the scheduled start time in what insider to Daily Mail described as a “power move” to avoid tension with co-star Sydney Sweeney.

While the rest of the cast were seated for the 7pm screening, Zendaya reportedly didn’t arrive until 8pm.

The actress skipped group photos and was seen greeting close friend Hunter Schafer and director Sam Levinson before being ushered inside by her team.

Rumors of friction between Zendaya and Sweeney have circulated for months, with sources claiming the two avoid each other “on and off set.”

The premiere red carpet fueled speculation further, as the pair were not photographed together.

Commentators Richard Osman and Marina Hyde discussed the event on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast.

Hyde quipped that the atmosphere resembled a Paris fashion show, where “Rihanna will turn out two hours late and then the show can start.”

Sweeney, who attended with boyfriend Scooter Braun, posed with fellow cast members including Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Schafer.

Fans quickly noticed the absence of any joint shots with Zendaya, reinforcing talk of a feud.

Despite the speculation, Zendaya has been busy with other projects including The Drama and Dune: Part Three.

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