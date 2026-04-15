Amazon sued over ‘bricked’ fire TV sticks: Will owners get refund?

Millions of Amazon Fire TV Stick owners may be eligible for a refund after the tech giant faces a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Amazon deliberately introduced software changes that made old devices unusable. This practice is technically called “bricking.”

Plaintiff Bill Merewhuader filed the lawsuit in California state court, alleging that Amazon secretly shortened the lifespan of first- and second-generation Fire TV Stick devices by ending software support.

The company, however, simultaneously marketed them as “instant” streaming service providers.

However, when the devices slowed down, crashed, or faced any malfunction, customers had no choice but to purchase newer models, as there are no refunds or compensation offered.

It was alleged that Amazon halted all software updates for the initial generation Fire TV Sticks in December 2022 and subsequently stopped supporting the second generation products, despite the company having misled customers into thinking that support would extend until 2024 or beyond.

In addition to seeking compensation from Amazon, the suit also requests a court order compelling Amazon to provide restitution to users of the “bricked” Fire TV Stick. This could mean reimbursement for reduced value or full retail price.

Experts state that the legal case weighs on “software tethering,” which implies whether Amazon had an obligation to maintain functionality after the sale.

As of Wednesday, April 15, Amazon had not publicly responded.