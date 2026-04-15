Olivia Rodrigo 'moves on' with Cameron Winter after Louis Partridge breakup

Olivia Rodrigo sparks dating rumours with Geese frontman Cameron Winter

Olivia Rodrigo might have found new love ahead of the release of her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, as she sparked dating rumours after her outing with a mystery man, later revealed to be Cameron Winter.

The 23-year-old pop superstar was spotted, seemingly, on a date night with the Geese frontman, 24, in Los Angeles.

The drivers license hitmaker and Winter reportedly left together after dinner and appeared close to each other, as TMZ reported.

Rodrigo, whose every move is dissected by fans at the moment due to the buzz surrounding her upcoming album, took internet by the storm with her outing.

Social media users flocked together to comment on the fan-posted pictures from the date night, with one noting that they were glad she "moved on from Louis," referring to her recent split with Louis Partridge.

Many music fans left excited comments to see the pair together, while others called the match unexpected.

However, some noted that it wasn't the first time the Grammy winner was seen with Winter, as they wrote, "She was at their concert in March but we just thought she was a fan."

It remains unconfirmed whether Rodrigo is friends with Winter, or the dinner was for professional or personal nature.