Lena Dunham plays coy about ‘complicated relationship' with Adam Driver

Lena Dunham has expertly dodged questions about her "complicated relationship" with former co-star Adam Driver, following shocking claims in her new memoir that the actor was prone to violent outbursts on set.

During an awkward appearance on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle this Wednesday, the 38-year-old creator of Girls was pressed to explain the stressful workplace dynamic she detailed in her book, Famesick.

Rather than rehashing the specific allegations of anger and violence, Dunham steered the conversation toward her own growth as a boss, telling hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones that she wanted readers to understand her experiences in their full context.

The interview turned tense when Bush Hager pointed out that Dunham was Driver's employer and director during moments where she alleges there was both aggression and potential romantic feelings.

Dunham cleverly sidestepped, explaining that she spent over eight years being "super intentional" with every word in the book and felt it was difficult to re-examine those moments on live television.

She suggested that the dynamic she wrote about is something many young women in the workplace would find relatable, framing the story as a journey toward understanding her own power rather than a simple list of grievances against a colleague.

These comments follow a series of headline-grabbing excerpts from the memoir, which was released on 14 April.

In one account shared with The Guardian, Dunham claimed that Driver, who played her on-screen boyfriend Adam Sackler, was "spectacularly rude" and once threw a chair at a wall right next to her.

She further alleged that the actor punched a hole in his trailer wall and would frequently scream in her face.

Reflecting on her time in her 20s, the showrunner admitted she didn't yet have the skills to tell him he couldn't speak to her that way, confessing she mistakenly believed that "great male geniuses" were supposed to be eviscerating.

Despite the heavy nature of the allegations, Dunham maintained a diplomatic stance when asked if she ever expected to stay in touch with Driver.

She refused to give a direct answer about their current communication, instead opting to speak about the Girls cast as a whole.

She noted that her memoir highlights many "magical moments" from that era of her life, claiming the entire cast shares a bond that she believes can never truly be broken.

While the "complicated" nature of her relationship with Driver remains a central talking point of her book tour, it is clear Dunham is choosing her words carefully to keep the focus on her personal evolution.