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Ariana Grande's hilarious debut has fans buzzing

Ariana Grande take shot seat in new 'Fockers' trailer

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 16, 2026

Ariana Grande&apos;s hilarious debut has fans buzzing
Ariana Grande's hilarious debut has fans buzzing 

The Fockers are officially back – and this time, they have got Ariana Grande in the hot seat.

Universal Pictures dropped the trailer for Focker-In-Law on April 15, teasing a chaotic (and very familiar) family initiation. 

Franchise regulars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro return as Greg and Jack, alongside Blythe Danner and Teri Polo.

Grande steps in as Olivia Jones – a triathlete with nerves of steel… or at least she tries to have them. In true Focker fashion, she’s quickly strapped to the infamous lie detector. 

Jack, still running interrogations like a pro, tells her, "You clearly know your stuff," while the tension (and comedy) builds.

The film, directed by John Hamburg, arrives more than two decades after Meet the Parents first turned awkward family dinners into an art form.

Off-screen, Stiller could not stop praising his new co-star: “I mean, what's surprising and maybe not really surprising is just how amazingly she's blended in," he said, adding, “She's such a pro… she's so funny and amazing in Wicked.”

Grande, for her part, is still pinching herself: “I have grown up adoring Ben… to be able to work with them… was a dream come true.”

Mark your calendars – Focker-In-Law hits theaters November 25. And yes, the lie detector is still very much plugged in.

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