Henry Cavill teases epic 'Highlander' reboot at CinemaCon

Sword? Check. Immortality? Also check, Henry Cavill is officially stepping into legend mode.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Amazon MGM Studios dropped the first footage from Highlander – and it’s already giving fans exactly what they hoped for: brooding, swords, and dramatic declarations.

Cavill, who leads a stacked cast including Russell Crowe and Dave Bautista, introduced the sneak peek himself, teasing: “We are only halfway through production but already feel we are creating something truly special.”

The footage does not waste time. Cavill’s voice cuts in: “I am Connor MacLeod, who was born in 1518, and I am immortal.” Casual introduction… if you have lived five centuries.

Things escalate quickly when Bautista’s character warns, “When my sword changes history, you will have a front row seat, Highlander.” Cavill fires back with a cool, “All right, if you say so.”

And yes – the iconic line makes its return. Multiple voices echo: “There can be only one.”

Directed by Chad Stahelski (the man behind John Wick), the reboot revisits the story of a 16th-century Scottish warrior navigating a brutual, centuries-long battle among immortals.

For longtime fans, it’s a revival of the 1986 cult classic. For newcomers, it might just be their next obsession. Either way, one thing’s clear: the sword fights are coming – and so is the hype.