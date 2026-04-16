‘Miss Congeniality' Benjamin Bratt opens up on working with Sandra Bullock

Benjamin Bratt looked back fondly on his time working with Sandra Bullock in the 2000 comedy, Miss Congeniality.

At the Los Angeles premiere of his new Prime Video film Balls Up, the actor shared with E! News that Bullock was “one of the loveliest people” he’s ever worked with.

“I remember Sandy at the helm as a producer and as the star of the film,” Bratt said.

“She was courageous and willing to go for anything.”

He noted that Bullock’s leadership created an environment where he and their costars, including Michael Caine, Candice Bergen, William Shatner, and Heather Burns, felt safe to take creative risks.

“That’s really the beauty of being in a situation where the safety net is built in,” Bratt explained. “It encourages you as a performer to just jump off the cliff and see what happens.”

The risks paid off, with Miss Congeniality becoming a box office hit and spawning the 2005 sequel Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous.

Though Bratt did not return for the sequel, he credits Bullock’s comedic fearlessness for the franchise’s enduring popularity.

“It really endures because of Sandy and what she did with it,” he said, adding that her willingness to be silly and make a fool of herself set the tone for the cast and crew.

Reflecting on Bullock’s influence, Bratt concluded, “She leads from the top. If you start the work day with an essence of fun, then hopefully the result will fall into line.”