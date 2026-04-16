Is Bluesky down? Home and Explore feeds fail amid ongoing struggles

Hundreds of users were hit with online disruption as Bluesky’s official status page showed a ‘some systems down” status.

The outage began early today morning, with many finding their Home and Explore feeds fully broken.

The incident occurred in the U.S. East region, while crowd-supported status pages registered a clear surge in complaints about the app, feeds, and its timelines.

The outage appears to be affecting many users, as the app returns messages such as "Fail to load feeds” and “Unable to connect. Please check your internet connection and try again."

On the otherhand, Bluesky's own figures still showed strong overall uptime, which makes the problem more apparent: a service can look stable on paper and still be disruptive for users in a specific region.

Let’s find out where the outage is happening and causing internet shutdowns for hundreds of users.

At the time of writing, Bluesky, while updating the status on outages, said, “We are starting to see some early recovery, but many users and services are still impacted.”

The outages have impacted the U.S. East regions since the morning, and linked the disruption to an issue with an upstream service provider.

Bluesky added that it was working with that provider to restore full service as soon as possible.

However, at this time, Bluesky’s official status page still marks the incident as ongoing.