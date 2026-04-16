Scott Mills embraces new chapter in life aft traumatic allegations

Scott Mills was seen out again in Hertfordshire and this time he looked a bit more relaxed than before as he spent time with his husband Sam Vaughan and their dog.

The TV star kept things very simple, wearing all black and sunglasses, trying not to draw much attention.

It was a quiet walk but people noticed that his mood seemed lighter compared to the last time he was seen.

In his first appearance after leaving the BBC, Scott looked quite low and tried to hide his face while walking near his home.

The former BBC host’s husband also looked serious and many fans felt worried after seeing those pictures.

Now, this second outing gives a slightly different feeling as his still kept a low profile but he did not look as down as before and seemed a little more at ease.

The Strictly Come Dancing star’s exit from the BBC came after old allegations about his personal conduct came up.

He was taken off air while things were being looked into and later it was confirmed that he is no longer working there.

Reports say the issue is from many years ago and linked to a personal relationship. Scott has denied the claims, and no legal case has been made.

After spending years on radio, this moment feels like a big shift in his life as he slowly moves forward.