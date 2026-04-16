Layla Banaras: Bridging two worlds, building Pakistan's women's football future

Layla Banaras in action in the fielding while playing football. — Reporter

KARACHI: In the evolving landscape of Pakistan women’s football, diaspora talent is playing an increasingly important role, and few embody that shift more clearly than Layla Banaras.

Born in Birmingham in 2006 to a Pakistani father and English mother, Banaras has already carved out a professional pathway in English football while simultaneously becoming an important part of Pakistan’s national team setup.

A midfielder for FA Women’s National League South club Lewes, she represents a growing generation of British South Asian women breaking into elite football environments.

Her journey is not just about football development; it is also about identity, belonging, and opportunity across two cultures.

“It’s like two different worlds coming together, so it has really taught me a lot about myself and about the world, really, and I think I’m so grateful that I was brought up in that sort of household.”

That dual identity has helped shape her outlook, both as a player and as a person navigating the demands of professional sport.

Like many footballers, Banaras’ earliest steps came far away from stadium lights.

“I got introduced to football through, obviously, my brother, my cousins, my family. We always used to play in the garden, so that’s what sort of, you know, pushed me to play football, sort of.”

That informal beginning eventually turned into a historic rise through English football. In January 2023, she made history as the first South Asian heritage woman to appear for Birmingham City in the professional era, debuting in an FA Cup match against Huddersfield Town. Later, she joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on dual registration before moving to Lewes in 2025.

Now firmly established in the English system, Banaras continues to grow as a player in a highly competitive environment while balancing her international commitments with Pakistan.

Her decision to represent Pakistan came at a defining stage in her career“I think for me it was the right time in my career and my life to sort of take that next step to play international football and to represent Pakistan means so much, so I thought when they came, and they offered, I thought, why not, like just do it, and it's been a dream so far.”

That choice has added a new layer to her football journey, one that connects her to her roots while testing her at the international level.

Like many players of her generation, Banaras grew up watching some of football’s biggest names“I used to watch clips of Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Ronaldinho, just all these legends really, and I think they really helped me develop my game and really inspire me.”

Since joining the national setup, Banaras has quickly adapted to international football. In Pakistan’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification campaign in Jakarta, she made an immediate impact from defence, registering assists in key matches against Indonesia and Kyrgyzstan.

Her performances reflect both technical ability and game intelligence, rare qualities for a young footballer adjusting to international demands.

Banaras also highlighted the importance of international exposure in shaping team unity and development“I think the experience in West Africa has been amazing," she said about the Pakistan team's tour to the Ivory Coast.

“The hosts have been so welcoming, the people are really lovely, and it's a really nice place, and I think we've really been able to bond here.”

Facing different styles of opposition has also given her a clearer understanding of where the team needs to improve.

“Obviously, the physical side is really big, and it's shown us that we need to probably work more in the gym, but I think, to be honest, the playing style is quite similar, but I think it's just the physical aspect of the game, and I think everything else we do really matches in West Africa.”

Despite challenges, Banaras remains confident in Pakistan’s ability to compete on the international stage.

“I think we're really excited. We're the underdogs. And I think we're really excited to go and show a world-class team what we can do and compete against them," she said.

Beyond her playing career, Banaras has also contributed to athlete welfare and nutrition awareness.

As a teenager, she worked with Birmingham City’s nutrition staff to create Ramadan-specific performance guidance for fasting athletes.

For now, her focus remains split between club football in England and international duty with Pakistan.

“At club level, I'm not sure. When I go back, I've still got a week left of the season. So we'll see what happens in pre-season. And with the national team, I just want to continue to help it grow football to grow in Pakistan and for us to keep showing the world what we can do.”

Layla Banaras represents more than a footballer moving through two systems. She stands at the intersection of English development structures and Pakistan’s emerging football ambitions, a bridge between established professionalism and growing potential.

For Pakistan women’s football, she is not just a member of the squad. She is part of a longer project: building belief, experience, and identity on the international stage.