Pete Hegseth recites fake ‘Pulp Fiction’ Ezekiel 25:17 verse as prayer at Pentagon service

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing public ridicule as he recited a fictional Bible quote from Quentin Tarantino’s 1194 film “Pulp Fiction” during a Pentagon prayer service.

On Wednesday, April 15, Hengest spoke about the recent rescue of a downed pilot in Iran and requested attendees to pray along.

He referred to the prayer as “CSAR 25:16,” which he apparently meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17.

Hegseth recited: “The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of camaraderie and duty shepherds the lost through the valley of darkness... And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother, and you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee. Amen.”

This monologue was delivered by Jules Winnfield, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, before he killed his victims.

Actual Ezekiel 25:17 simply reads as: “And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.”

The Pentagon has not commented on whether Hegseth was aware of the quote’s origin or not.