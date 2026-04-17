Charli xcx in dilemma as her acting career takes off

Charli XCX mulls name switch as her acting career is picking up pace.

The 33-year-old British singer-songwriter and actress is considering a new moniker but rules out real name, Charlotte Emma Aitchison.

The Boom Clap hitmaker was asked if she would be changing her stage name for her upcoming acting roles.

“I spoke to a couple of people about whether I should change that," she told British Vogue in a recent interview.

The Grammy winner weighs in on possible name change options but remains undecided.

"I'm on the fence about it. Charli Aitchison is not super-popping though,” she shared.

However, Charlie is clear about what she does not want. When asked if she’d go by her birth name, she responded, “Oh, I'm never gonna be Charlotte.”

For the unversed, this year the Brat maker is starring in Gregg Araki's I Want Your Sex, A24's mockumentary The Moment, Pete Oh's Erupcja and a remake of the 1978 horror film Faces of Death.

As for her music side, Charli detailed her upcoming eighth studio album and revealed that she's venturing into the rock genre.

"I think the dance floor is dead, so now we're making rock music," she said of the unfinished record.