Jacob Elordi leads high stakes survival thriller

If you thought Jacob Elordi was slowing down – think again.

The actor just touched down at CinemaCon with a gritty new thriller, and yes, it involves planes, survival instincts, and a seriously bleak future.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the upcoming film (based on Peter Heller’s novel) throws Elordi into a post-apocalyptic world where Wi-Fi is gone, hope is questionable, and survival is a full-time job.

He plays Hig, a pilot scraping by alongside a no-nonsense survivalist, Bangley (Josh Brolin), in a world that’s clearly seen better days.

Then comes a twist: a mysterious radio signal. Because in movies, that's never a red flag, right?

The trailer wastes no time setting the emotional stakes. We see Hig in a softer past life with his wife (Margaret Qualley), bringing home a dog – peak wholesome energy. Then, reality hits. Fast.

When asked, “So what’d you do before the world ended?” Hig answers with quiet heartbreak: “I was kissing my wife, playing with my dog, wondering every day how I got so lucky.”

From there, it’s all dust, danger, and daring escapes – including a scene where Hig pilots a plane while being chased by horseback riders who literally jump onto the wing. Casual.

In a quieter moment, Qualley’s character admits, “I don’t like the feeling of wondering if you’re gonna come back.” Honestly, fair.

Originally meant for Paul Mescal, the role landed with Elordi after scheduling conflicts – and judging by this first look, he’s not wasting the opportunity.

The film hits theaters August 28. Buckle up – this ones’ not a smooth ride.