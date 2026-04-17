D4vd arrested in connection with Celestia Rivas murder case: Here's what we know so far

Rapper D4vd, a.k.a. David Anthony Burke, has been arrested in the murder case of 15-year-old teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The teen, Celeste went missing last year from Lake Elsinore. Riverside County.

Her remains were discovered in September last year, in a Tesla trunk owned by D4vd at a Hollywood impound lot.

The LAPD officials discovered the vehicle that had been abandoned on a street for two days.

For context, Celeste Rivas had been reported missing in 2024 and was last spotted in Lake Elsinore, just 60 miles east of downtown LA.

According to LAPD officials, the 21-year-old singer D4VD is being held without bail.

At the time, the body of teen Celeste was found; D4vd was on his "withered" world tour and afterward, cancelled the final shows.

It is seen as a major breakthrough in the murder case of Celeste Rivas, which has sparked online sleuths to hunt for clues linked to D4vd.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of a grand jury investigation into Burke linked to Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s murder.

As per the LAPD, D4vd case will be presented to the district attorney’s office on the coming Monday, April 20, 2026.