Stephen Colbert’s Late Night Show ends after 30 years: Trump predicts more cancellations

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on comedian Stephen Colbert following The Late Night Shows’s last episode on May 21, 2026.

The decision to axe the flagship show ended its 30 year run on the network, which Colbert had been hosting for the last 11 years.

The 47th POTUS celebrated the ending of CBS’s iconic show, adding, “More late night talk shows will depart.”

In a post on his own platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Stephen Colbert’s firing from CBS was the beginning of the end for untalented, nasty, highly overpaid, not fully, and very poorly rated Late Night Television Hosts.”

He continued, “Others, of even less talent, to soon follow. May they all Rest in Peace.”

The U.S. president has been constantly pressuring the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to cancel the broadcaster's licences and called for the firing of host Jimmy Kimmel from ABC and host Seth Meyers from NBC.

Last year, CBS announced that the flagship show was cancelled in July 2025 due to financial losses. Reports indicate that the broadcaster was losing $40 million a year on a production budget of $100 million per season.

Byron Allen’s comedy panel show Comics Unleashed is set to take the slot of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show from May 22, 2026.