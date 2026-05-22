What happened to Abraham Williams? The health crisis behind Tulsi Gabbard's resignation

Tulsi Gabbard resigns as Director of National Intelligence

The United States (U.S.) Director of National Intelligence has resigned after serving for 1.5 years in the Trump administration.

She announced her resignation via a social media post on Friday, cited her husband’s health concerns as the reason for her resignation.

The 45-year-old American politician thanks the U.S. President Donald Trump for giving her the opportunity to lead the department of National Intelligence.

She added, “Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Gabbard continued, “He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

Her resignation addressed to POTUS expressed deep appreciation for her husband, who, according to her, has been "my rock throughout our 11 years of marriage."

Gabbard said she cannot let her husband fight the battle against bone cancer along, adding, "I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle."

Over the years, Williams played an active role behind the scenes in Gabbard’s political career. He frequently helped his wife with campaign visuals, photography and digital media production.

Williams played an active role during her presidential run in 2020 and later political appearances.

Gabbard's resignation marks the departure of fourth high ranking cabinet member in Trump's second term's first 1.5 years.