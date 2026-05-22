Danny Go! Star’s son Isaac dies at 14 after stage 3 cancer diagnosis

Daniel Coleman, the creator and star of the beloved children’s YouTube series “Danny GO!,” has announced the death of his teenage son, Isaac.

The 14-year-old was fighting an aggressive battle with cancer. Isaac died on Thursday, May 21, just over five months after a stage 3 cancer diagnosis in December 2025.

Coleman shared the news on his official Instagram account on Friday, May 22, posting a tribute alongside a photo of his son and a black-and-white image of the two together.

He wrote: “Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. Being your dad was the honour of a lifetime. I’m so proud of you, and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son.”

The child was born with Fanconi anaemia, a rare inherited condition that increases the cancer risk.

In April, Coleman revealed to his fans that his son’s cancer had been spreading “aggressively.”

Isaac remained in hospice care before he passed away.

Since he had announced his tour plans for 2026 but decided to stay at home owing to this illness, he would no longer travel as the entertainer with many teenage fans around the world.

Alongside his other two children, Coleman also has a young son named Levi, born in 2015.