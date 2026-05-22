Judith Chalmers, beloved host of ‘Wish You Were Here’, dies aged 90

Judith Chalmers, the iconic face of ITV’s long-running travel show Wish You Were Here, has died at the age of 90.

Her family confirmed she passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. She had been living with Alzheimer’s in recent years.

For decades Chalmers was one of the most recognisable voices and faces of British travel television. Before social media travel content, and influencers, it was her showing people beaches, hotels, holidays, cruise ships.

She wasn’t just presenting destinations but selling the idea of escape, this is how she is described by many of her viewers.

Born in Cheshire in 1935. She started her career with BBC at a very young age, at 13. She later moved across radio and TV - woman’s hour, family favourites, come dancing, were all part of her early career.

Her moment of fame came with ITV’s show Wish You Were Here.

She fronted the travel show for nearly 30 years, from 1974 to 2003 and documented almost every update related to travelling, including package holidays, UK families expanding abroad, travel to Spain, Greece, cruises, small towns, big resorts.

Chalmer’s family paid tribute to the late TV star, saying, “She led an extraordinary life and left with a giant suitcase of the happiest memories.”

She was awarded an OBE in 1994 for services to broadcasting and tourism.