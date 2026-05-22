Memorial Day gas prices 2026: Fuel costs hit 4-year highs

Americans are paying the highest Memorial Day gasoline prices since 2022 as the Iran conflict enters its third month.

Analysts warn that prices can hit $5 per gallon in June.

As of now, the national average has hit $4.56 per gallon. This shock is due to the blockade by Iran of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of the world's oil passes.

This blockage is responsible for causing the biggest disruption to the supply of oil ever seen, with US crude hitting over $98 per barrel.

Around 39.1 million Americans are projected to travel on Memorial Day, which also leads to traffic congestion expected between 3 and 6 p.m.

Depart as early as you can. before 11 am on Friday or Saturday, or after 8 pm on Friday, to avoid the most congested period of the afternoon. Come back home after Monday morning at 10 am or evening at 6 pm to dodge the holiday rush.

Plan for major delays from noon to 5 pm both on Saturday and Monday; Friday afternoon is always the worst period for traveling.

Make sure you top up your fuel by Thursday evening to avoid paying higher prices and long lines. Sunday is the best travel day overall.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday, May 19, that he is “not thinking about Americans’ financial situation even a little bit,” saying that core emphasis is now on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.