Searching for ‘Disregard’ breaks Google AI search, but only for some users: Here’s why

Google’s newly redesigned AI-first search experience is showing users an unexpected response. Multiple users report that searching the word “disgrace” produces a baffling chatbot response instead of useful results.

However, issues appear to depend on which browser you use.

Safari users report that typing “disregard” into Google Search is identified as a system instruction instead of a dictionary lookup.

The result is a curt response: “Understood. Let me know if you need help with anything else.”

Underneath this response, there is a huge amount of blank white space, pushing the traditional search results, such as the definition provided by Merriam-Webster, to a very low place on the webpage.

However, this action is not uniform for all browsers. For example, in Chrome, nothing out of the ordinary happens. The search works normally, providing only regular dictionary results.

Other terms also show a similar result, such as:

Ignore: Understood. I am ready when you are. How can I help you today?

Stop: Let me know if you need help with a new topic, or if there is something specific I can assist you with!

Remember: Got it! I am tuned in, organised, and ready to assist you.

If you experience it on Safari but not Chrome (or vice versa), then there must be something called an "AI Overview" behaviour introduced by Google among a few users using one particular browser to run controlled experiments.

This inconsistency will probably be a deliberate choice from Google until they collect enough data to decide about its future.