UK's iconic RIAT airshow cancelled for 2026: Here's why

UK’s iconic RIAT airshow cancelled: Here's why

Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), an airshow in Britain, has been cancelled for the second time in its 50 year history, due to security concerns related to ongoing U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

Previously the show was cancelled in 2008 because heavy rain in the run-up to the event saturated car parks rendering them unusable.

The iconic airshow featuring distinct paint designs (tattoos) on aircraft from countries across the world attracts an attendance of around 170,000 people.

Organisers say the cancellation of the airshow at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire was “not easy”, adding that the decision was made after thorough consultations with United States Air Force (USAF) regarding uncertainty over the access to the base.

The visitors who wished to visit and bought tickets will be given options to either:

Get a refund

Use the ticket for next year’s show

Donate the money to RAF Charitable Trust

The year’s event has not been postponed but cancelled and the show will return in 2027, says Royal Air Force Charitable Trust Enterprises (RAFCT) CEO Gavin Gager.

Gager, who would be organising the first event as a CEO if it were to happen, said, “The summer won’t be the same without RIAT 2026.”

The security situation in the region has been tense since U.S.-Israel launched attacks on Iran and the Islamic Republic’s subsequent retaliation.

Following the U.S. strikes, Iran declared every American asset in its reach a legitimate military target.

There’s been a truce for now as Pakistan, acting as the mediator, tried to secure a peace deal between the two countries.