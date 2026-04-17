 
Geo News

Meghan Markle sheds tears during heartbreaking encounter in Sydney

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become part of meaningful conversation at Bondi Beach

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 17, 2026

Meghan Markle sheds tears during heartbreaking encounter in Sydney
Meghan Markle sheds tears during heartbreaking encounter in Sydney

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney on the final day of their headline-making four-day Australia visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex performed several engagements around Sydney Harbour. From meeting locals and taking selfies to engaging in emotional conversations, the couple dominates headlines.

One of the videos from Harry and Meghan's heartfelt meeting with a Bondi Beach survivor has been making rounds in the media.

On April 17, the Sussexes met with survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack. From which, Meghan's meeting with a grieving mother became talk of the town.

The former Suits actress was seen visibly emotional and holding her tears, whereas Harry was listening very attentively.

The mother, who experiences the tragedy alongside her daughter, recalled the shocking turn of events.

In the now-viral video, Meghan was also continuously blinking her eyes, which, according to some social media users, was a forced emotional moment.

Netizen wrote, "She has no tears, but she tries to look emotional. What a terrible nature."

"Blink blink blink the tears will come," another noted.

Meghan Markle sheds tears during heartbreaking encounter in Sydney

However, there are some well-wishers of the Duchess, showering praise on her kind act.

"Sweet Meg, our Duchess of SUCCESSES," a fan penned

"The love Megan receives is so heartwarming to see. She deserves it because she gives love back," another said. 

Princess Charlotte faces her big day without King Charles
Princess Charlotte faces her big day without King Charles
Duke of Gloucester joins the queue at Big Curry Lunch
Duke of Gloucester joins the queue at Big Curry Lunch
Prince Harry throws himself between Meghan, danger in viral video
Prince Harry throws himself between Meghan, danger in viral video
Princess Anne keeps up her relentless royal pace in Dartmouth
Princess Anne keeps up her relentless royal pace in Dartmouth
Kate Middleton drops bombshell on Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Official exit'
Kate Middleton drops bombshell on Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Official exit'
Prince Harry team makes exciting announcement about London arrival
Prince Harry team makes exciting announcement about London arrival
King Charles, Prince William 'angered' by Harry, Meghan: 'Monetising titles'
King Charles, Prince William 'angered' by Harry, Meghan: 'Monetising titles'
Prince Harry, Meghan carrying forward key royal tradition raises eyebrows
Prince Harry, Meghan carrying forward key royal tradition raises eyebrows