Meghan Markle sheds tears during heartbreaking encounter in Sydney

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney on the final day of their headline-making four-day Australia visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex performed several engagements around Sydney Harbour. From meeting locals and taking selfies to engaging in emotional conversations, the couple dominates headlines.

One of the videos from Harry and Meghan's heartfelt meeting with a Bondi Beach survivor has been making rounds in the media.

On April 17, the Sussexes met with survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack. From which, Meghan's meeting with a grieving mother became talk of the town.

The former Suits actress was seen visibly emotional and holding her tears, whereas Harry was listening very attentively.

The mother, who experiences the tragedy alongside her daughter, recalled the shocking turn of events.

In the now-viral video, Meghan was also continuously blinking her eyes, which, according to some social media users, was a forced emotional moment.

Netizen wrote, "She has no tears, but she tries to look emotional. What a terrible nature."

"Blink blink blink the tears will come," another noted.

Meghan Markle sheds tears during heartbreaking encounter in Sydney

However, there are some well-wishers of the Duchess, showering praise on her kind act.

"Sweet Meg, our Duchess of SUCCESSES," a fan penned

"The love Megan receives is so heartwarming to see. She deserves it because she gives love back," another said.