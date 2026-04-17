Queen Camilla protects King Charles reign with painful sacrifice

Queen Camilla, being a true women's rights advocate, has to make a painful decision in order to support her husband, King Charles and his reign.

Recently, Buckingham Palace confirmed the royal couple's much-awaited US trip, sharing that the King and Queen will visit the United States of America from 27 to 30 April.

Since the Epstein files made it to light, the royal family has taken strict action against Andrew Mountbatten and expressed their sympathies with the victims.

Charles and Camilla have been receiving the public's pleas to meet Epstein victims during their US trip.

But the royals stepped back from making any such move, which has the potential to disturb the ongoing police probe.

It was highly expected from the Queen to meet victims and their families, as she holds pain for the women facing any kind of abuse.

But, it is now claimed by a royal expert that she will not conduct any such meeting, which must be painful for her.

As per Daily Mail's Rebecca English, "Well, it was never going to happen. Not that they don't want it to happen, they don't feel it can happen on this trip because obviously there is a live ongoing police investigation in this country which does involve the King's brother."

She added, "They really don't want to do anything that could in any way jeopardise it."

Queen's move to step back from meeting survivors is a great sign of support for the strengthening of King Charles' reign.