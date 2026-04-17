Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun make it official as fans notice one detail

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have made their relationship public after months of people guessing and talking about them.

Braun shared a post on Instagram that showed him with Sydney and a caption that read “lucky b*stard,” which confirmed they are together.

Sources say that the two started dating in September last year, as the lovebirds were first got linked after meeting a few months before at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding in Venice.

After that meetup, Sweeney and Braun were seen together a few times but they did not talk about their relationship openly until now.

The actress, who is famously known for Euphoria, is 28 years old, whereas her lover is 44, which means there is a 14 year age gap between them.

This difference, however, become a big talking point on social media, with fans reacting in different ways.

Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen and has three children and Sweeney was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, but they split last year after being together for years.

On the work side, the Echo Valley star is also in the spotlight because of Euphoria Season three.

Some viewers are talking about her recent scenes and calling them uncomfortable, while others are defending her and saying that she is just doing her job as an actress.

Even with all the attention, both Sydney and Scooter are now openly showing their relationship online.