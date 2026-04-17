Is Blake Lively ready to leave the US over Justin Baldoni drama?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly considering a transatlantic shift as the actress’ legal battle with It Ends With Us co star Justin Baldoni continues to cast a shadow over her Hollywood career.

As per Daily Mail, the couple has “discussed moving to the United Kingdom,” with Reynolds’ ties to his Welsh soccer club Wrexham making the idea more appealing.

Source shared with the outlet, Lively sees the UK as a place where she could “rebrand,” especially as industry insiders allege Hollywood has been “steering clear” of her since the Baldoni feud erupted.

“Blake isn’t getting the offers,” one insider said, adding that she has “burned bridges” in the wake of the controversy.

The actress sued Baldoni in December 2024, months after It Ends With Us hit theaters.

Earlier this month, a judge dismissed her sexual harassment and defamation claims, but her breach of contract and retaliation allegations are still moving forward, with trial set for next month.

While a move to Wales or splitting time between the UK and US has been floated, the couple’s four children remain the priority.

“What’s making them take a long, hard look at their immediate future is that their kids’ schooling and friends are in the States,” a source explained.

PR experts warned Lively faces a “challenging path” in Hollywood, with brand specialist Kayley Cornelius noting that even a “legacy name” like hers is “no longer untouchable” under the weight of cancel culture and heightened scrutiny.

For now, Lively and Reynolds are said to be keeping a low profile, focusing on family while navigating the fallout from one of Hollywood’s most closely watched legal battles.