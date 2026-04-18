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Louis Tomlinson shares update after Zayn Malik suffers health setback

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were bandmates in One Direction from 2010 to 2015

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 18, 2026

Louis Tomlinson shares update after Zayn Malik suffers health setback
Louis Tomlinson shares update after Zayn Malik suffers health setback

Louis Tomlinson shared an update just hours after his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik revealed health scare.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, April 17, the Lemonade hitmaker posted an image of himself, documenting his performance in Munich, Germany, at the Olympiahalle.

Ignoring the Die For Me singer's health-related message, Louis, 34, didn’t share any reaction or expressed concerns for his fellow singer but dropped a snapshot that captured a high-energy moment from the audience's perspective.

The photo shows the How Did We Get Here? world tour performer at the center of the frame, singing into a microphone under dramatic stage lighting.

Louis Tomlinson shares update after Zayn Malik suffers health setback

His touring band is visible in the background, including a guitarist to the left and a drummer to the right.

A location tag at the top center reads "Munich, Germany” and just below it the text reads, "SHOW 16.”

Following the latest performance in Munich, the tour moves on to Antwerp, Belgium, on April 19 and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

For the unversed, on his social media account, Zayn, 33, shared an image of himself lying in a hospital bed, wearing a hospital gown and connected to a few wires.

“To my fans — thank you all for your love and support, now and always. It’s been a long week, and I’m still unexpectedly recovering,” he wrote over the photo. “I’m heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week. I wouldn’t be where I am today without you, and I’m so grateful for your understanding.”

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker also expressed gratitude to the hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, cardiologists, management, and administrative teams. “Everyone who has helped along the way and continues to — you are all legends. Big, big love xx,” he added.

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