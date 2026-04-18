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Is 'Mamma Mia 3' finally coming? Amanda Seyfried thinks so

Amanda Seyfried says she will fight for 'Mamma Mia 3' role

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 18, 2026

Is &apos;Mamma Mia 3&apos; finally coming? Amanda Seyfried thinks so
Is 'Mamma Mia 3' finally coming? Amanda Seyfried thinks so

Is it finally time to dust off the overalls and cue the ABBA soundtrack? According to Amanda Seyfried… it might be.

While attending the Tiffany and Co. Blue Book Gala on April 16, the actress casually dropped the kind of update fans have been waiting years for: Mamma Mia 3 is still very much on her mind.

“It’s just interesting that ... it’ll happen. I know it’s going to happen. If there’s a need, you know,” she said — which is basically Hollywood-speak for don’t lose hope yet.

There’s still no official green light, but behind the scenes? Things are moving. Producer Judy Caymer previously confirmed a script is already done. “Well, we know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen.”

Even Seyfried’s Octet costars are getting in on the action.

"The girls in Octet were like, 'Can we be in it?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' It’s great, actually," she laughed.

"One of them had an idea for us to dance with ribbons, and I thought, 'That's what it’s missing.' ... It’s just like what we used to do as kids…”

As for whether she’d return as Sophie? Not optional.

“If I don’t get it, I will be p---ed. I really want to be in it, but I don’t know much else about it,” she admitted earlier this year.

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