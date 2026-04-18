Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lock in for final wedding touches in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have seemingly checked off all their wedding preparations for their fast-approaching big day - including the wedding bands.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, were reportedly spotted meeting with jewellery designer Kindred Lubeck, who designed Swift's engagement ring.

Lubeck took to Instagram and shared a picture with the Grammy winner's friend Ashley Avignone, while the soon-to-be married couple was also spotted at the same building at the same time.

As soon as the fan-posted pictures circulated on social media, Swifties speculated that the Opalite hitmaker and her husband-to-be were meeting with Lubeck for their wedding bands.

While the purpose of their meeting was not confirmed, Swifties claimed that it only makes sense for them to work on their bands with the designer who masterfully created the ring.

Excited fans rushed to comment on the pictures, writing, "It feels like it’s getting closer every day—so exciting!"

Another added, "The day is almost upon us," and "taywedding incoming, I feel like it could be the next couple of weeks," chimed in a third.

The big day for now is rumoured to be July 3 for a New York City wedding, but insiders and relatives have been tight-lipped about what their invitations say.