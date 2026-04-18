Alison Hammond blasted for comments about Meghan Markle

Alison Hammond sparks reactions with comments about Meghan Markle

Renowned TV host, Alison Hammond, has sparked reactions from fans with her comments about Meghan Markle at his show.

The TV presenter suggested that the backlash faced by the Duchess of Sussex is rooted in “racism” and “misogyny”.

The viewers were left divided after the debate unfolded on This Morning following fresh comments from the Duchess of Sussex, who recently claimed she had been “bullied and attacked” online for a decade and described herself as “the most trolled person in the world”.

During the segment, Hammond introduced a clip of Prince Harry's wife, meghan, expressing her anger over online abuse against her, warning that social media platforms are “anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks”.

The presenter then turned to journalist Bryony Gordon and stated: “Imagine being the most trolled person in the world. What that must do for you mentally.”

Gordon, who has previously voiced support for the Duchess, claimed she had experienced trolling herself “by proxy”.

Recalling her own interactions with Archie and Lilibet's mother, Gordon said she bore “no resemblance” to the “villain” portrayed online and argued that the hostility said more about modern culture than the individual at its centre.

“There’s this sort of level of vitriol that is levelled, particularly at Meghan,” she said, adding that while not everyone has to like public figures, “we don’t need to take abuse".

Hammond went on to question the scale of backlash directed at the former working roal, asking: “Ultimately, what has she ever done, really and truly? What, has she murdered anybody? No. She hasn’t done anything, really.”

She also described it as “sad” that ordon faced abuse simply for supporting the Duchess.

The conversation took a more pointed turn when co-presenter Dermot O'Leary asked the panel why they believed the mother-of-two attracts such intense croticism.

Hammond appeared to agree with Gordon’s assessment, nodding as she said: “Racism.”

She continued: “Do you know what? You’ve got to call it out when it’s there. Don’t be silly. It’s racism. It’s misogyny. It’s everything, all of the above.

The remarks quickly sparked a fierce reaction online, with viewers taking to X to voice their opinions on Hammond's comments, with one user writing: “Being called out for bad behaviour is not bullying nor is it racist.”

Another added: “Apparently you can’t be critical of a woman or that’s ‘misogynistic’… well it’s not, you’re just wrong.”

Others questioned whether the backlash was linked to her actions rather than her identity.

“Could it be it isn’t down to sexism, racism, but just down to some people simply don’t like her?” one post read.

However, Meghan's fans retaliated: “Never really understood why she gets so much abuse. I like her and Harry.”

While another suggested critics would soon “go back to their usual national sport of trashing her again”.