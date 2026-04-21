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Zayn Malik health update after hospitalization: ‘Still working through'

Zayn Malik previously shared health emergency news on social media

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 21, 2026

Zayn Malik health update after hospitalization: ‘Still working through&apos;
Zayn Malik health update after hospitalization: ‘Still working through’

Zayn Malik is continuing to receive medical care following his recent hospitalisation, stepping back from album promotion activities on doctor's orders as he works through an undisclosed health issue.

A source has told PEOPLE that the 33-year-old is pausing promotional commitments for his new album Konnakol, including a scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and planned fan meet-and-greets, while seeking further treatment. 

"He's still working through his health issues. He was supposed to appear on Fallon but isn't able to due to doctor's recommendations," the source said, adding that Malik is being seen by the "no. 1 cardiologist in the world."

The update comes days after Malik shared a hospital bed photo on Instagram on 17 April, telling fans he was "unexpectedly recovering" after a "long week." 

He thanked his supporters and the medical staff who had cared for him, though he did not disclose the nature of his condition.

Malik is due to kick off his first solo headline arena tour later this year, with North American dates running from June through to November.

Whether that schedule will be affected by his current health situation has not yet been confirmed.

The timing is a difficult one, coming just as Konnakol arrived. 

Speaking previously about the album, Malik described it as deeply personal. 

"I have always drawn on my heritage for inspiration since I first started making my own music, this album is a development of that understanding, knowing more now than ever, who I am, where I come from and where I intend to go," he said.

In a separate recent interview with Elle India marking the ten-year anniversary of his debut solo album Mind of Mine, Malik reflected on how much he has evolved. 

"I'm at a different place and point as a human. I'm developing, growing, and learning from life experiences," he said.

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