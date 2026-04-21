Netflix drops 'Wednesday season 3' first look with a twist

Looks like Wednesday Addams is done brooding in one place.

Netflix just dropped a first look at season three of Wednesday – and it’s not exactly giving Nevermore Academy.

Instead, Jenna Ortega’s famously deadpan teen is spotted in front of the Eiffel Tower, casually standing beside Thing, who’s perched on a motorcycle like it’s no big deal.

The caption says it all: “From Paris, with dread.”

So yes, Wednesday is traveling now. Should we be concerned? Probably.

While the show is currently filming near Dublin, the story is expected to pick up right where things got chaotic.

Last we saw, Wednesday was hopping into a sidecar with Uncle Fester, heading off to track down Enid Sinclair – who, small detail, has gone full alpha werewolf.

Season three promises more mysteries, more enemies, and, maybe a few reluctant friendships. Basically, the usual… just with a slightly bigger map.

New faces are joining the madness too, including Lena Headey and Winona Ryder, alongside returning Addams family royalty like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman.

Wednesday season 3 release date

No release date yet, but one thing’s clear: Wednesday’s world is getting bigger – and somehow even darker.

And honestly, Paris might not be ready for her.