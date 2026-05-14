Coldplay's Chris Martin reveals FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show lineup

FIFA World Cup 2026 just got a buzzing lineup for the final's first-ever halftime show.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin accompanied by Elmo, Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog, and Animal broke the news.

The world football organization shared a video post across social media platforms on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. PT, revealing the headliners for the dazzling halftime show.

The lineup includes pop icons Madonna, Shakira, and BTS, who will perform at the halftime show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Martin speaks into the camera, highlighting the core theme of this halftime show, saying, “But this show is more about we than me. I mean, it’s about togetherness.”

With Elmo backing Madonna, Cookie Monster—between bites of a cookie—suggests BTS and Animal makes his feelings clear: “Animal want Shakira.”

FIFA, first time ever is going to hold a halftime show at World Cup final, similar to the one that is organized during Super Bowl every year.

The FIFA halftime show is being organized to generate funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, and the organization targets pooling $100 million.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is for the first time being held in three countries, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with an extravaganza of 48 teams competing in 104 matches.

The World Cup begins on June 11, with the final to be played on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at New Jersey Stadium, New York.