Haylie Duff and Matthew Rosenberg split after 12-year engagement

Duff and Rosenberg kept delaying their wedding after welcoming kids

Haylie Duff and fiancé Matthew Rosenberg have decided to go their separate ways after being engaged for over 12 years.

A representative for the actress-slash-singer — who is the estranged sister of pop star Hilary Duff — confirmed on Monday, April 20, that the breakup ended earlier this year. “Haylie and Matt ended their relationship around the first of the year,” the rep told multiple outlets. “She asks for privacy at this time in protection of her young daughters.”

The pair — who share daughters Ryan, 10, and Lulu, 7 — got engaged in April 2014 after two years of dating. At the time, Haylie shared her excitement on her blog, writing, “This week has seriously just become the best week of my life!”

“As if announcing The Real Girl's Kitchen tv show wasn't enough, Matt just took me by total surprise and proposed…on April Fool's Day of all days!” she added. “The moment was genuine and sweet (like him!) and I couldn't wait to say yes!"

Despite the long engagement, the couple never made it down the aisle. After welcoming their first child, they chose to delay wedding plans, though Haylie had previously hinted it might happen eventually.

“I did always kind of think to myself whenever our kids started asking us about it, it might be the time that we go, ‘OK, we’ve got to do this thing,'” she told Page Six in 2021.

Still, she made it clear they already felt committed. “We feel married in a lot of ways. I mean, we couldn’t be more married if we tried.”