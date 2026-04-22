Inside Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner secret 'hangouts'

It’s giving soft-launch energy… or maybe just really good timing.

Rumours are swirling that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been quietly spending time together – and yes, the internet is already connecting all the dots.

“They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months,” a source told People magazine.

Translation: not official, but definitely not nothing.

The chatter hit peak Coachella chaos levels after fans spotted overlapping appearances and suspiciously close conversations. Add in a Vanity Fair Oscar Party moment earlier this year, and suddenly everyone’s playing detective.

For context. Jenner’s romantic resume includes Bad Bunny (split December 2023) and Devin Booker. Elordi, 28, meanwhile, has been linked to Zendaya and Kaia Gerber – so yeah, both are very much booked and busy in the dating headlines department.

Still, Jenner, 30, has always played it low-key when it comes to love. As she once told Vogue Australia: “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships. I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Still, she’s also a self-confessed romantic. “I am very much someone who… I am love at first sight type of person,” she said. “I know I am gonna fall in love with you the second that I meet you.”

On the other hand, theWuthering Heights actor tends to keep things equally low-key.

So, are sparks flying – or is this just another Hollywood almost-romance? For now, they are not saying. And honestly, that’s what’s making it more interesting.