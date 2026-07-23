Holly Willoughby’ new show reportedly sparks tension with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby is betting big on her next chapter–but insiders say the road to her YouTube comeback has not been entirely smooth.

After months of teasing, the TV presenter confirmed her new lifestyle series, Together, will premiere on July 28. While fans are eager to see the project, sources claim the ambitious venture has brought unexpected pressure behind closed doors.

“Holly is working around the clock on Together, which is planned to launch while This Morning is off air for its summer break. But the excitement has come with pressure behind the scenes.

“Holly’s pouring everything into this job – the stakes feel much higher – and her perfectionist streak has led to the odd clash with Dan. They’re both passionate and have had some tense moments. Neither is afraid to fight for their ideas,” an insider told Closer magazine.

The series, produced by husband Dan Baldwin’s Hungry Bear production company, arrives after a turbulent few years for Willoughby, following her departure from This Morning, the end of Dancing On Ice, and reports of setbacks surrounding her lifestyle brand.

As per the insider, the pressure is impossible to leave at the office.

“Holly’s shouldering a lot of the responsibility for making it brilliant. She and Dan have always left work at work, but with this project, they’re still talking about rehearsals over dinner. Holly tweaks things she’s not completely satisfied with, which most people wouldn’t notice. The intention is still to launch in the next few weeks, but Holly would rather delay it than put out something that isn’t the very best it can be.”

The source added that Together will feature celebrity interviews, fashion, cooking and lifestyle segments, with Michael McIntyre among the familiar faces expected to appear.