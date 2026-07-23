Jonathan Bailey teams up with Aimee Lou Wood, Ella Purnell for new movie

Jonathan Bailey is trading charm for chills.

The Bridgerton star has officially landed one of horror’s most iconic roles, with Audible announcing on Wednesday, July 22, that bailey will lead its new audiobook adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula–and the cast is stacked enough to make even vampire jealous.

Bailey will voice the infamous Count Dracula alongside Ella Purnell as Mina, Aimee Lou wood as Lucy, Louis Patridge as Jonathan, David Jonsson as Dr Seward, Lesley Manville as Mrs. Westenra and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Professor Van Helsing.

This fresh take shifts much of the spotlight onto Mina Murray, who pieces together letters, diary entries and witness accounts as she races to stop the terrifying force hunting the people she loves.

But the deeper she digs, the closer Dracula gets.

“This is what Audible does best, crafting immersive audio experiences that transport listeners into the heart of the story. When Dracula whispers in your ear, when you hear his footsteps in the dark but see no reflection, that’s when you understand why we’re the home for this story. Our production elevates the psychological thriller at Dracula’s core, with the battle between Mina and Dracula as the heart of it all,” Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Audible Content International, said in a press release.

The audiobook is set to debut on October 1, 2026, just in time for spooky season, and is already available for pre-order.

Between this haunting new role and his recently announced thriller film, Bailey is proving he’s booked, busy–and apparently immortal.