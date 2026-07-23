Why Brad Pitt's last name is slowly disappearing? Insight revealed

Brad Pitt's family is making headlines again after some of his children reportedly decided to remove his surname.

A source close to Angelina Jolie now shared new details, saying that there is much more to the story than people know.

The source told People that the public only seen one side of what happened inside the family as the insider continued saying that if people knew everything, they would have more understanding for the children and the choices they have made.

The source also shared that the children have stayed respectful by not speaking publicly about private family matters.

They went on to add that Angelina is no longer focused on fighting with Brad but instead, she wants her kids to move forward and find peace after whatever they all have been through.

Recent reports, however, say Vivienne has asked to legally remove "Pitt" from her name as she is not the only one. Shiloh also filed to remove the surname last year.

Zahara already started using the name Zahara Jolie, while reports say Maddox is also trying to use only Jolie.

So far, there have been no reports of Pax or Knox making the same legal change.

The Couture actress filed for divorce in 2016 after accusing the F1 actor of abuse during a private plane trip.

Brad, moreover, denied all those claims and no criminal charges were filed after an FBI investigation.