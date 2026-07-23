Shakira, Burna Boy's 'Dai Dai' hits streaming peak after 2026 World Cup Final

The debut FIFA World Cup Halftime Show sent Shakira and Burna Boy's Dai Dai to new highs.

The 2026 World Cup may be over, but the duo’s energetic anthem is still ruling the hearts and minds of people around the globe.

Dai Dai, reportedly reached its biggest streaming day ever after the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19, proving the song's continued popularity.

According to Luminate, the song earned nearly 2.2 million official on-demand U.S. streams on Monday July 20, marking a 65% increase from the day before the final and an 84% jump compared to the day after its debut performance at the tournament's opening ceremony.

The halftime show also boosted other featured songs, with Justin Bieber's Everything Hallelujah surging 161% to 268,000 U.S. streams and BTS' Dynamite climbing 74% to 312,000 streams.

However, Dai Dai emerged as the tournament's biggest musical success, climbing into the top 20 of Spotify's and Apple Music's real-time charts.

Moreover, Oasis' Wonderwall also benefited from its association with England's World Cup campaign.

The streaming momentum is translating into chart success as well. Dai Dai reached a new peak of No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100, narrowly missing the top 40.