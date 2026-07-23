Dina Taji reluctant to send Lee Andrews' dog to UK

Earlier this month, Dina revealed that she had rescued the dog Lee had purchased with his new wife in Dubai after he was arrested

Lee Andrews' ex, Dina Taji, has shared her fears about returning his dog to Katie Price's care in the UK amid the star's history of pet tragedies.

Earlier this month, Dina revealed that she had rescued the dog Lee had purchased with his new wife in Dubai after he was arrested.

Now that Lee had been released from the notorious Dubai Prison, Dina has shared a video on Facebook, sharing her apprehensions about sending the dog back to the UK.

She began: 'I want to hear your opinion and anything that you would like to share with me regarding this dog that I have with me right now.

'When I found out this person got locked up, the first thing that came to mind was, "oh my God, where's this dog? Okay, I need to save this dog now. This person is in jail."

'Immediately, I got the dog. Okay, I reached out. Where's the dog? I'm gonna take it. I'm gonna make sure it's safe.

'Now I'm receiving a lot of messages, and new information is coming to me surfacing that I should not send this dog to the UK.'

Emphasising how she often rescues cats and 'any animal that I see that's suffering' so continued to question what is best for the dog.

'I'm always gonna do what's best for the animal. Okay and the person who wants me to send the dog to the UK, I don't know them. I don't know them.

Leading animal charity PETA has previously slammed Katie after her seventh pet died - saying she has 'blood on her hands' and even offered the star £5,000 to stop keeping pets.

Interestingly, Dina Katie previously met for a 'woman-to-woman' chat in Dubai in June, when it was reported that the former galmour model was questioning her marriage.

In January The Daily Mail also revealed that Lee had allegedly taken out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge.