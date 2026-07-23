Travis Scott reveals next big goal beyond the Grammys

Travis Scott may still be chasing his first Grammy but after stepping into Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, another prestigious award has climbed his wish list.

The Houston native rapper, who clarified that his main focus is on making music, admitted that while Grammy success remains unfinished business, the Academy Awards have become an equally exciting target.

The FE!N hitmaker reflected on his long-standing awards ambitions after contributing When I'm Home to The Odyssey soundtrack and expanding his presence in Hollywood.

"I still need a Grammy, but I would love to take home an Oscar. That'd be cool," Scott said while speaking to Variety.

The multi-platinum artist, who has received 10 Grammy nominations without a win, explained that awards still carry deep personal significance despite many claiming otherwise.

"I like to set goals, and I just want to achieve them. I noticed the people that get them always have that like, 'It doesn't matter.' To me, the award represents something, and to achieve that would be amazing,” he explained.

Notably, Kylie Jenner’s ex’s Hollywood ambitions extend beyond acting. His company, Cactus Jack, recently signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, allowing him to develop projects across film, television, theater and live entertainment.

"I want to bring back amazing films, pictures and just creative good ideas," the goosebumps chart-topper said.

With The Odyssey opening new doors and film opportunities continuing to grow, Scott, 35, is making it clear that while music remains at the center of his career, Hollywood's biggest prize is now firmly on his radar.