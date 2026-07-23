Inside Josie Gibson's latest transformation and meeting with Dwayne 'The Rock'

Josie has been single for years and has focused on raising her seven-year-old-son, Reggie

Josie Gibson gave sneak peek at the results of her liposuction in a 'get ready with me clip' after interviewing superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The This Morning presenter, 41, recently revealed she spent £7,000 on liposuction in a bid to kickstart her transformation after being diagnosed with Lipoedema - a medical condition causing abnormal, symmetrical buildup of adipose tissue (fat).

In March, Josie revealed she had 45 percent of the tissue removed from her arms during a brachioplasty, a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the upper arm.

In a new video on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Josie showed off her transformation in a fun 'get ready with me' clip.

The presenter look gorgeous in a denim dress, displaying her toned physique.

It comes after Josie expressed her excitement about meeting 'The Rock,' saying 'he was so down to earth.'

She wrote in a lengthy post: 'Meeting @therock was one of the highlights of my career. He was as lush off camera as he was on. In fact he and his team were so warm and friendly. He was so down to earth and is still so grateful to be where he is today which is lovely in this funny business.

'Thank you @therock and good luck with the new live action @disney Moana it’s brilliant. The film really is a family affair as even Dwayne’s daughters make an appearance.'

As for her personal life, Josie has been single for years and has focused on raising her seven-year-old-son, Reggie. However, she is keen to find the right man to settle down with and has dreams of a big family.