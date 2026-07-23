Travis Scott locks focus on new album after ‘The Odyssey’ adventure

Travis Scott isn't letting Hollywood distract him from what he calls his ultimate mission: making music.

Fresh off appearing in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, the rapper made it clear that acting is only a detour and not a change in direction as he continues work on his highly anticipated next album.

The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, described ventures outside music as "side quests," insisting they never take priority over his career as an artist.

"I'm here to conquer who I am as an artist. In these side quests—these cool things I like to do—I never lose sight of the main goal," he said. "I'm still trying to do every stadium in the United States and the world."

While fans are eager to see him on the big screen, the SICKO MODE hitmaker revealed he's already locked in on his first album since 2023's Utopia.

"I'm working on an album right now, and that's f*****g amazing. And I'm constantly pushing myself to push the sonics to try to make something that I haven't made before."

The Houston rapper also hinted that his future live shows could become even more immersive, saying he wants to bring a theatrical element to his performances.

"I want to try to bring back true experiences before they try to take them all down and make everything digital," the goosebumps chart-topper explained to Variety, adding that he's focused on creating moments that connect with every fan in the stadium, whether they're in the front row or the very back.

For Scott, The Odyssey may mark an exciting Hollywood milestone but music remains the main adventure.