Why Shania Twain chose Harry Styles over Taylor Swift's wedding day

Shania Twain finally explained why she was missing from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star packed wedding.

While many famous faces attended the big celebration, the country music icon got another important commitment she could not cancel.

While speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shania revealed that she was invited to Taylor's wedding but had to turn it down because she was performing with Harry Styles in London.

The singer was opening for Harry during his sold out Wembley Stadium concerts, which were part of his Together, Together tour.

Since those shows and the wedding happened at the same time, she could not be in both places.

Even though she missed the special day, Shania shared kind words for Taylor, saying that she felt honoured to receive the invitation and plans to congratulate the singer the next time they meet.

She, however, also praised Taylor's songwriting and said she has always admired her work.

Shania also looked back at how her friendship started with Harry, revealing that they first met backstage before he became the global superstar he is today.

They both stayed in touch after Harry asked her to wish his mother a happy birthday because she had introduced him to Shania's music.