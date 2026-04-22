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Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphery celebrate 4 years of togetherness

Tom Pelphery's anniversary note has internet obsessed completely

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 22, 2026

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphery celebrate 4 years of togetherness
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphery celebrate 4 years of togetherness 

Love, but make it Instagram-official (again).

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphery just hit the four-year mark – and yes, they celebrated exactly how you’d expect: sweet posts, inside jokes and just enough cheese to keep it real.

On April 21, the couple – who share daughter Matilda – traded heartfelt tributes online. Cuoco kept it simple but swoon-worthy: “I met you 4 years ago today, and wow I could never have dreamt this life up,” she wrote.

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphery celebrate 4 years of togetherness

“I love you @tommypelphrey through every high and low , every laugh and tear, with every ounce of my being!”

Pelphery, 43, matched the energy – with a side of nostalgia. “Four years ago today, we met at the Paris Theater in NYC at the Ozark s4 premiere. As Laura Linney reminds me, 'Ozark- the gift that keeps on giving.' Indeed it is true,” he shared, before adding, “Love you. For all the cheesy shit and the hilarious things- for the hard times and all the seasons. @kaleycuoco”

(yes, they also accidentally dressed like twins in one photo. No, it was not planned.)

Their origin story? Straight out of a Hollywood script. Introduced by their manager at an Ozark premiere in 2022, Cuoco later admitted, “We have the same manager… ‘Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.’”

Spoiler: she was right.

Now engaged (since August 2024) and fully in their family era, Pelphery summed it up best: “There's challenges, but… you're living your dream. And I'm very conscious of that.”

Four years in – and still acting like it’s day one. Honestly.

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